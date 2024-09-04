Family of man arrested on charge of manhandling Cong MLA claims he was framed

Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) The family members of a former CRPF officer, who was arrested for allegedly manhandling Congress MLA Rafeek Khan at his residence here, submitted a memorandum to the Jaipur district collector demanding his release.

In the memorandum addressed to the President, Ratiram Jakhar, father of ex-CRPF official Vikas Jakhar, alleged that Khan was implicating his son, a Shaurya Chakra recipient, in false cases and was using his political influence to stall his release from jail.

Vikas Jakhar was arrested after he allegedly manhandled Congress MLA Rafeek Khan at his residence in Jaipur last week. He is currently under judicial custody.

His father told reporters that Khan and his supporters had manhandled Jakhar, and expressed apprehension that Khan's intention could have been to kill Vikas.

"It is possible that Rafiq Khan wanted to kill my son by mob lynching. If Rafiq had not seen the video being made during the scuffle, he would have killed my son. Rafiq is using his political influence so that he does not get bail," he said.

Ratiram Jakhar claimed that in a video circulating on social media, Rafiq Khan is seen slapping Vikas several times and with Rafiq's consent, the people around him thrashed his son. PTI SDA RT RT