Family of Raipur businessman killed in Pahalgam terror attack gets Rs 20 lakh govt aid

Raipur, May 1 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday said it will provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of Dinesh Mirania, a Raipur-based businessman who was killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir last month.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced financial assistance to the kin of Mirania, an official statement said.

Sai described the killing of the business in the terrorist attack on April 22 as extremely painful and said it is an irreparable loss for the state, it said.

The CM asserted that the terrorists who carried out the attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists from outside J&K, were massacred will get the harshest punishment.

"The entire Chhattisgarh stands with the Mirania family in this moment of grief. This is not only a loss of one family but of the entire society. The terrorists who have committed this heinous act will definitely get the harshest punishment," the CM said, expressing confidence that security agencies will ensure speedy justice to victims.

Mirania, a resident of the Samta Colony in Raipur, was killed by terrorists in Pahalgam when he was holidaying with his wife, son and daughter.

His family said he was shot dead by terrorists in front of his 13-year-old daughter after he failed to recite 'Kalma', an Islamic verse. PTI TKP RSY