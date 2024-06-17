Family of Renukaswamy deserve justice, police should make probe transparent, says top actors

Bengaluru: After almost a week, the big stars of Kannada film industry on Monday spoke about actor Darshan's alleged involvement in a murder.

The Kannada film fraternity’s top stars, actors Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep voiced their opinions on the murder case of Renukaswamy, in which Darshan and his actress friend Pavithra Gowda were arrested on June 12.

Both stressed that the victim and his family should get their due justice.

Upendra posted on his 'X' account that when a public figure is caught in such a brutal case, all videos, documents and proof should be made public.

Stressing that not only Karnataka but the whole of India is watching, Upendra said he is awaiting impartial decision and justice in the trial of this high-profile case.

"There is some anxiety and suspicion about how the case is being handled among Renukaswamy’s family, people, media as well as Darshan fans. Speculations are rife. So, the video footage of the trial and all the details of the witnesses should be shared by the police with the families of the persons concerned. This should, in fact, become a law," he wrote.

ದರ್ಶನ್ - ರೇಣುಕಾ ಸ್ವಾಮಿ - ಪಾರದರ್ಶಕ ವಿಚಾರಣೆ …..

ಕಳೆದ ಕೆಲವು ದಿನಗಳಿಂದ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ದರ್ಶನ್ ಬಂಧನ ರೇಣುಕಾ ಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಕೊಲೆ ಪ್ರಕರಣ ಮತ್ತು ಅದರ ವಿಚಾರಣೆ ಇಡೀ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಮಾತ್ರವಲ್ಲ ಇಡೀ ಭಾರತವೇ ಭೆರಗಾಗಿ ನೋಡುತ್ತಿದೆ.

ಈ ಹೈ ಪ್ರೊಫೈಲ್ ಕೇಸ್ ನ ವಿಚಾರಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಶ್ಪಕ್ಷಪಾತವಾದ ನಿರ್ಣಯ ಮತ್ತು ನ್ಯಾಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಕಾಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.… — Upendra (@nimmaupendra) June 17, 2024

According to him, in the past, the police used to write and record trials, now technology has advanced so much that everything can be video recorded and live-streamed, so this kind of legal reform should be prioritised.

"Specially, in case of a case involving a public figure, the police should regularly make public the video footage of the trial of the case and all the details of the witnesses. The trial of a public figure should be held in public with full transparency. This way, tampering with evidence, interference by influential people and corruption will be exposed," he wrote further on 'X'.

Upendra insisted that this is the only way that Renukaswamy's family, people, media and Darshan fans will have more respect for the police.

Meanwhile, interacting with reporters, Sudeep said that people only know what the media is showing to them as they are not going to the police station to get the information.

He also insisted that Renukaswamy, who died on the streets, deserves justice.

"His wife deserves justice. His unborn child deserves justice. Above all, for everyone to have faith in it, justice should prevail in this case," he said.

When reminded by a reporter that he used to be a friend of Darshan, Sudeep said friendship or relationship is different from wanting justice.

Stating that he does not have the habit of speaking ill of someone, he said all he wanted was that the film industry should not get a bad name.

"Kannada film industry has reached where it is now due to the hard work of several people. It has a long history. It is wrong that because of a person this industry is getting a bad name. So, our intention is to see that justice is done in this case," he added.

He also urged people to draw a conclusion based on facts rather than the opinions of celebrities.

"Being a celebrity does not mean we are Gods, don’t treat us like that. Don’t ask me what steps the film industry should take. Watch the news and draw your own conclusions. And learn what you should not do in your life," he added.

Darshan, Gowda and his 17 aides were arrested on charges of murdering Renukaswamy from Chitradurga on June 8 for allegedly sending obscene messages to Gowda.