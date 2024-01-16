Family of sculptor Arun Yogiraj jubilant as his idol of Ram Lalla selected for installation

Mysuru, Jan 16 (PTI) The family of Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj is jubilant after the Ayodhya Ram temple trust announced that the idol of 'Ram Lalla' sculpted by him has been selected for installation at the Ram temple.

Temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai said on Monday in Ayodhya that the new idol depicts the deity as a five-year-old boy in standing posture and added that it would be placed at its 'Aasan' in 'Garbh Griha' (sanctum sanctorum) on January 18.

Speaking to reporters, Yogiraj's mother Saraswati said it is a matter of great joy that the idol sculpted by her son has been selected.

"We are extremely happy ever since we got the news that the idol made by Arun has been selected (for installation). The entire family is jubilant," she said. "He spoke to me in the morning and said his idol has been selected," she said.

Yogiraj had sculpted the idol of Adi Shankaracharya, which has been placed in Kedarnath, and the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose which has been installed near India Gate in Delhi.

Speaking about the challenges in sculpting the new idol of Ram Lalla, he had told PTI earlier this month: "The idol should be of a child, who is divine too, because it is the statue of the incarnation of God. People who look at the statue should feel the divinity".

"Keeping the divinity aspect along with the child-like face in mind, I started my work about six to seven months ago. Now I am extremely happy. More than selection, people should appreciate it. Only then, I will be happy," the renowned sculptor had said. PTI GMS RS RS