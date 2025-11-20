Family of three dies in head-on collision between scooter, car in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) A married couple, along with their six-year-old daughter, were killed in a road accident in Agauta police station area here, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Ansar (34), his wife Musaida (30), and their daughter Arisha (6), residents of Nagla Sheikh village.

The accident took place on Wednesday night when Ansar was returning home with his family on a scooter.

Trying to avoid collision with an unidentified vehicle on the Agauta-Saidpur road, their scooter veered sharply, colliding head on with a car coming from the opposite direction, officials said, adding that all three sustained serious injuries in the accident.

They were rushed to the Community Health Centre and later referred to the district hospital, where all three were declared dead.

Station House Officer Atul Kumar said the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.