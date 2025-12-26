Family of three found dead in Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Dec 26 (PTI) Three members of a family were found dead by hanging in this district on Friday, police said.

Two of those deaths were followed by the first death, they added.

According to police, 20-year-old Kishan was found hanging at the residence of his grandmother in Neerveli near Kuthuparamba in the afternoon.

Police reached the house and shifted Kishan’s body to the Thalassery Government Hospital.

After returning from the hospital, Kishan’s grandmother V K Reji and her sister Roja were found hanging at the same house, police said.

Police said Kishan was living with his grandmother and her sister and that they were very close. His death is suspected to have driven the two women into severe depression, they said.

Police also said Kishan was involved in a criminal case.

The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to relatives after postmortem examinations, police said.

A case of unnatural death will be registered and a detailed probe will be conducted to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, police added. PTI TBA TBA ADB