Family of three found dead in Surat apartment

Surat (Gujarat), Feb 10 (PTI) A married couple and their 13-year-old son were found dead in their apartment in Lalgate area of Surat city on Tuesday with asphyxiation due to gas leakage suspected to be the cause, police said.

The bodies of Faiz Ahmed (45), Mubina (36) and Noman (12) were found at around 11:30 am, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Raghav Jain.

The doors and windows of the apartment were shut, he said, adding that the main door was closed from inside.

"They were frothing at the mouth. We have talked to forensic experts and tried to find out the probable cause. The primary probability is (asphyxiation due to) gas leakage, because the air conditioner and geyser are in the common area, and policemen felt a suffocating sensation there. Forensic experts believe this to be the primary cause of death," Jain told reporters.

Food poisoning was another, less likely possibility, he said. "All the related evidence such as blood sample, etc., are being sent to experts to find out the exact cause," the official added.

