Family of three found dead in suspected suicide over debt

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (PTI) A couple and their adult son allegedly died by suicide here due to financial distress, police said.

The man (54), his wife (50), and their 24-year-old son were found hanging at their residence in Amberpet in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said the son had initially attempted suicide by slitting his wrist before hanging himself.

Blood stains were found at the scene.

A police official said personnel reached the house after receiving information about the deaths.

The father and son were engaged in business, including running a hotel. The son is believed to have mentioned financial losses in a suicide note, which is being verified, the official said.

The couple’s daughter also lives in the city. PTI SJR SSK