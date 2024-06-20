Family of three injured as their car falls into deep gorge in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Jun 20 (PTI) A family of three was injured when their car fell into a deep gorge here, police said on Thursday.

The police identified the victims as Rattan Chand, his wife Santosh Kumari and son Vishal Kumar, they said.

The victims were returning to Thural in Kangra district from Delhi when their car fell into a deep gorge near the Sujanpur Tira Kaswa. The locals rescued the victims and informed the police, they said.

Chand and Kumari were rushed to Sujanpur Hospital for treatment. While their son Vishal, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to Tanda Medical College Hospital in Kangra, police said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, they added.