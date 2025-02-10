Family of three kill selves after domestic dispute in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a pond with her son in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district while her husband also killed self by drinking pesticide in a field, police said Monday.

The victims were identified as Sonia, her son Mayank (8) and her husband, Pritam (38), police said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation reveals that a dispute broke out between the couple.

Following this, Sonia, along with Mayank, jumped into a pond in Sherda village. Her husband consumed pesticide in a field and died, Bhirani SHO Surendra Kumar said.

After conducting a post-mortem, the bodies were handed to the relatives. A case was registered and further investigation is underway, the SHO said. PTI AG HIG HIG