Family of Udupi murder victims seek fast-track court for trial, meet minister Hebbalkar

Mangaluru, Nov 17 (PTI) The family of the four people including air hostess Ainaz who were brutally murdered last Sunday at Nejaru in Udupi has urged the government to hold a trial of the case in a fast-track court.

Addressing reporters after submitting an appeal to the Udupi district in-charge minister Laxmi Hebbalkar who visited the family on Friday, head of the family Noor Mohammed said the minister has assured them that quick justice would be provided.

"We have asked her to conduct the trial in a fast-track court and to nominate a prominent advocate. She has assured all cooperation," Mohammed said.

Mohammed said in Udupi that he was pained by the way in which the Air India Express (AIE) management treated the family after the brutal murders. "The AIE management has not even called the family to express anguish," he charged.

He also blamed the airline company for appointing a person like Praveen Chowgale -- the accused -- without any background check.

Azad, the elder son of Noor Mohammed, said every step should be taken to provide security for women at their workplaces. Women should be given a platform to address their issues at the workplace, as they generally do not disclose the harassment where they function, he stressed.

“My sister had not disclosed any harassment at the workplace, and if we knew it, we would have taken some action,” Azad said, adding that women should be provided with a forum to air their grievances. PTI MVG MVG ANE