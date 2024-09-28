Family of Ujjain wall collapse victim stages protest, demands Rs 50 lakh compensation

Ujjain (MP), Sep 28 (PTI) Family members of a man who died in a wall collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain staged a sit-in protest on Saturday, demanding a compensation of Rs 50 lakh.

Ajay Yogi (27) and Farheen Rathore (22) were killed, and two others were injured after part of a boundary wall of a building opposite the famous Mahakal temple here collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday evening.

According to locals, Yogi's family and acquaintances staged a protest with his body, blocking the Mohan Nagar crossing. The traffic on the Ujjain-Agar road came to a standstill for more than an hour.

The protestors demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh and sought a government job for a family member of the deceased. They also demanded strict action against people responsible for the collapse.

The protest ended after sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) LN Garg and top police officials assured the family that their demands would be forwarded to the state government.

The protestors alleged that the wall collapsed due to an improper drainage system and sought action against the officials.

Talking to PTI, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said he has asked the SDM to investigate the cause of the wall collapse and other issues.

He said that the other victims, Sharda Bai (40) and Ruhi Rathore (3), daughter of the deceased woman, who are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore, were stable.

Eyewitnesses said the victims were packing up their makeshift shops near the Mahakal Temple when the wall collapsed on them amid heavy rains on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced aid of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured, officials said. PTI LAL ARU