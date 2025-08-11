Family of victim 'murdered' 39 years ago in Dharmasthala petition SIT to reopen case

Mangaluru Aug 11 (PTI) Nearly four decades after the death of a pre-university student in Dharmasthala, her family remains steadfast in their quest for justice.

Victim Padmalatha's elder sister, Indravati, has petitioned the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to reopen the case and exhume the body in a bid to uncover the truth.

The case, which dates back to 39 years, has seen multiple investigations over the years. Earlier inquiries, including one led by a Circulating Officer, had concluded without resolution, leaving the family without closure.

Indravati, a resident of Nelyadi, said in her petition that Padmalatha, daughter of the late Devananda, was a PUC student at SDM College, Ujire, when she went missing on December 22, 1986.

Her last sighting of her was reported from Dharmasthala and weeks later, on February 17, 1987, her decomposed body was traced near the Neriya stream, stated the petition.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru on Monday after submitting the petition, Indravati said, "We have been fighting for justice, but we did not get any support so far. A glimmer of hope has now emerged after the SIT was formed to investigate missing people and reports of mass graves. So, we have appealed to the police to reopen the case." With the SIT currently investigating a series of suspicious deaths in the Dharmasthala region, Indravati hopes her sister's case will also be included in the scope of the probe.