Family refuses to cremate UP doctor beaten to death, demands visit by CM

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) A day after a 53-year-old doctor was allegedly beaten to death here, his family members on Sunday said they would cremate the body only after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited them.

Ghanshyam Tripathi, the deceased, was posted in the Jaisinghpur Community Health Centre. He died after allegedly being thrashed by a few people over a land dispute in the Kotwali area here on Saturday.

Following the decision of Tripathi's family to not cremate him, a huge police force has been deployed near his house in Sakhauli Kalan village in the Lambhua tehsil.

Superintendent of Police Somen Barma on Sunday told reporters that the doctor had purchased a land parcel from Ajay Narayan Singh, the main accused in the murder case.

"The accused were demanding more money and were not giving the possession of the land to the doctor," Barma said.

However, the police did not share details about the size of the land and its cost.

The deceased had purchased a land parcel located behind a Saraswati Shishu Mandir and there was "commotion" over it every day, the doctor's wife Nisha Tripathi had said on Saturday.

The SP said that four teams have been deployed to nab the suspect, and three persons have been detained in connection with the case.

The e-rickshaw driver who had dropped the injured doctor to his house is also being questioned, he added.

On Saturday, the doctor's wife Nisha Tripathi alleged that "some people who live in Narayanpur" killed her husband over a land dispute.

"My husband came to the house in the evening, took Rs 3,000 from me and said it was for a person making a map. He left the house after having some snacks before returning after some time on a rickshaw in an injured state," she said.

She alleged that the son of Narayanpur resident Jagdish Narayan Singh assaulted her husband who died in a hospital during treatment.

District Magistrate Jasjeet Kaur convened a meeting on Sunday in this regard.

She told reporters that Sadar SDM has been directed to find the land belonging to the accused and their family members. Instructions have also been given to the SDM to ascertain whether the land possessed by them is not an encroachment on gram sabha land or an illegal property. PTI COR NAV RPA