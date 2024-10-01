Family 'sad and happy' over recovery of mortal remains of soldier after 56 years

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Oct 1 (PTI) They were happy and sad at the same time; excited and equally emotional. That was the condition of the family of Thomas Cheriyan, a resident of Kerala, whose mortal remains had been recovered 56 years after an ill-fated aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed over the Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh.

Cheriyan's mortal remains were among the four recovered through a search mission, the Army said on Monday.

The twin-engine turboprop transport aircraft AN-12, carrying 102 people, had gone missing on February 7, 1968, while flying from Chandigarh to Leh.

For decades, the wreckage and remains of the victims remained lost in the icy terrain.

Cheriyan hailed from Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district.

"We don't know how to explain the situation. We are equally happy and sad," one of the siblings of Cheriyan told reporters at their ancestral home here.

The siblings said they never expected that they would get an opportunity to give a formal adieu to their beloved brother decades after his death.

"I was just 12 when the aircraft crash happened. I still have vivid memories of my brother. He used to bring us so many things whenever he came home," Cheriyan's sister said.

The fatal accident happened when Cheriyan was on his way to his posting after completing his training, she said.

She recalled that he had come home two or three times after joining the army.

The family is feeling relieved now as they would be able to carry out all the last rites for him, she said.

"We consider the recovery of his mortal remains as a great blessing. We thank God for this," she said, adding that he would be buried in their local parish after performing all the rituals.

One of his younger brothers also expressed heartfelt happiness and gratitude to the Army and the nation for showing this much consideration and respect to the soldiers.

The family, however, shared their dismay at not having any photo of their deceased brother.

They hoped that the Army could help to get them one from their old records.

Army officials said on Monday that the mortal remains were found by a joint team comprising personnel from the Dogra Scouts of the Indian Army and Tiranga Mountain Rescue.

It was only in 2003 when mountaineers from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering discovered the wreckage, sparking multiple expeditions over the years by the Indian Army, especially the Dogra Scouts.

The Dogra Scouts have been at the forefront of search missions in 2005, 2006, 2013, and 2019.

Only five bodies of the victims were recovered by 2019 in view of the treacherous conditions and unforgiving terrain of the crash site, according to officials.

The Chandra Bhaga Mountain Expedition has now recovered four more bodies, bringing renewed hope to the families of the deceased and the nation, the Army said. PTI LGK KH