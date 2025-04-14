Family seeks second autopsy of man found hanging in northeast Delhi home

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The family of a man, who was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in northeast Delhi, requested a second post-mortem examination by a medical board after raising doubts over the cause of his death, an official said on Monday.

Authorities have been alerted to carry out the post-mortem again, he said.

The man was found hanging in his house on Sunday at Pratap Nagar and the death was reported around 7.30 pm at Harsh Vihar Police Station, he said.

The crime team inspected the spot and the body was shifted to the mortuary. A post-mortem was conducted at GTB Hospital on Sunday, following which the body was handed over to the family, a senior police officer said.

However, before the cremation, the family raised doubts over the cause of death of Kishore (33) and demanded a re-post-mortem examination to be conducted by a medical board, he said.

Police said the body has been sent to the mortuary and a formal request has been sent to the concerned authorities for the constitution of a medical board.

Further legal proceedings will be initiated based on the findings of the second autopsy, the officer said.