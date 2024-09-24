Family would have accepted court verdict after fair trial, says Akshay Shinde's father

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) Anna Shinde, father of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde who was killed in an alleged shootout with police, said on Tuesday that the family would have accepted the verdict of a court after a fair trial.

Speaking to PTI, he questioned the police's claim that Akshay snatched a policeman's gun and fired, leading to retaliatory shooting and his death on Monday evening.

"We want justice," Anna Shinde said.

"My son was scared of bursting crackers, how can he snatch a pistol from a police officer and open fire," he said.

Police had filed a charge sheet in the sexual assault case and he could have been put on trial, Anna Shinde further said.

"The family would have accepted the verdict delivered by the court after a trial, but we are poor people; we don't have a voice," he said, claiming that police killed his son for some unknown reasons.

The family would collect Akshay's body on Wednesday for the last rites, he said.

After a post-mortem at state-run J J hospital here, Akshay Shinde's body was sent to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa in Thane district. PTI DC KRK