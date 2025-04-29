Fan crashes on assistant professor's head at Kalindi College, concerns raised over DU infrastructure

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) A female assistant professor at Delhi University's Kalindi College sustained head injury after a ceiling fan fell on her during a class on Monday.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows the professor from the Computer Science department holding her head in pain while the broken fan lies on the floor.

"This accident took place in room number 32 of the academic block. We immediately took the professor to the hospital. She is stable now," the college administration confirmed.

"We have begun inspecting and repairing all ceiling fans in the building. A structural audit is also underway," it added.

The college, established in 1967, is now facing scrutiny over its aging infrastructure. A letter has been sent to Delhi University's Engineering Department seeking a report on the building's condition.

The incident has sparked outrage among students.

The Kalindi College Students' Union on Tuesday submitted a memorandum demanding a full infrastructure audit and immediate repairs.

Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) President Raunak Khatri condemned the incident in a video message and called on the university administration to form a committee to identify and repair dilapidated college buildings within three months. He also demanded public disclosure of the audit findings.

"This is not an isolated case," said Khatri, "There have been similar incidents in Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, and St Stephen's College. The infrastructure in several colleges including Dayal Singh, Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Shraddhanand is in urgent need of overhaul." As repair work begins at Kalindi College, the incident has ignited a broader debate on the state of infrastructure across Delhi University, prompting calls for immediate and systemic reforms. PTI MHS RUK RUK