Fanaticism leads to wars, says Bhagwat

Nagpur, Aug 7 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said fanaticism creates anger and hatred, which leads to fights and wars.

He was speaking at a function during his visit to a Shiva temple in Nagpur city.

The basic cause of all the problems in the world lies in five or six tendencies within human nature, he said.

"Man's fanaticism creates anger and hatred which leads to fights and wars," said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief.

To change these tendencies, one should practice devotion to Lord Shiva, he said, adding that a person should adopt a life of humility and have compassion for all without harboring the desire to acquire things for oneself.

Taking one step every day toward such a sacred way of living is what the true devotion to Shiva means, Bhagwat added.

The world is undergoing a change, and it will face destruction if humans do not take appropriate steps, but if they take the right steps, a new elevated form of humanity will emerge, he said.

For such an elevated form of humanity to arise, India must lead the world, he said, adding that the country has the strength to change the lives of the people the world over. PTI CLS KRK