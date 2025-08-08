Fanaticism leads to wars, says RSS chief Bhagwat

Nagpur, Aug 8 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that fanaticism creates anger and hatred, which lead to fights and wars.

Speaking at a function during his visit to a Shiva temple in Nagpur city on Thursday, he said that the basic cause of all problems in the world lies in five or six tendencies in human nature.

"Man's fanaticism creates anger and hatred which leads to fights and wars," said Bhagwat.

To change these tendencies, one should practice devotion to Lord Shiva, he said, adding that a person should adopt a life of humility and have compassion for all without harboring the desire to acquire things for oneself.

Taking one step every day toward such a sacred way of living is what true devotion to Shiva means, Bhagwat said.

The world is undergoing a change, and it will face destruction if humans do not take appropriate steps, but if they take the right steps, a new, elevated form of humanity will emerge, he said.

For such an elevated form of humanity to arise, India must lead the world, he said, adding that the country has the strength to change the lives of people the world over. PTI CLS KRK ARU