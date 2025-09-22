Fans continue to pour into Guwahati stadium to catch final glimpse of their 'Zubeen da'

Guwahati: Thousands of grieving fans continued to pour into the Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati on Monday to pay their last respects to Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Mourners queued through the night, waiting for hours to catch a final glimpse of the 52-year-old singer, whose mortal remains were kept in a glass casket draped with a traditional Assamese gamosa.

Many offered flowers and gamosas, while some recorded their farewell moments on mobile phones.

The scorching sun since early morning could not dissuade the fans from waiting for their turn.

Prominent personalities, including singer Papon, joined the sea of mourners, many breaking down as they bowed before their beloved 'Zubeen da'.

The fans also sang his popular songs outside the venue, refusing to leave even after offering tributes. Several people fell ill due to the heat and were treated by medical teams on site.

The body would remain at the stadium for public homage through Monday, before the funeral at Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati, on Tuesday.

The singer's body reached the city on Sunday morning from Singapore, where he died on Friday while swimming in the sea. It was first taken to his Kahilipara residence, with thousands lining the 25-km stretch from the airport.

Crowds had started gathering at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai since Saturday evening, and swelled to lakhs by Sunday as they braved scorching heat and heavy showers to mourn their beloved star.

Garg's wife, Garima, thanked them for their "overwhelming love and blessings".