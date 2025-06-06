Fans disappointed in Rajasthan Cricket Association, govt mute spectator: Gehlot

Jaipur, Jun 6 (PTI) Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that cricket lovers are disappointed in the Rajasthan Cricket Association after the government failed to conduct elections.

In a post on X, he claimed that disputes are ongoing in the ad hoc committee, the sports council and the sports department but the state government is a "mute spectator".

Gehlot wrote on 'X' that ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power in the state, there has been a feeling of great disappointment among cricket lovers due to the ongoing disputes in the Rajasthan Cricket Association.

The government formed an ad hoc committee in RCA, but due to the ongoing disputes, even organising IPL here became challenging, he claimed.

Legally, the ad hoc committee is only for three months during which elections have to be held, but elections have not been held for one and a half years, Gehlot said in his post.

Referring to the tenure of his son Vaibhav Gehlot as RCA president, the former chief minister said, "During Vaibhav Gehlot's tenure as president, RCA was discussed for positive works. After 2019, the ban imposed on RCA by BCCI was lifted, international and IPL matches started being organised in Rajasthan, and state-level cricket competitions including RPL were organised." He said that during this time, the construction of one of the world's largest cricket stadiums near Jaipur started with Vedanta Group. The work of this stadium has also stopped now.

Gehlot wrote, "Keeping in mind the future of cricket and cricket players of Rajasthan and the sentiments of millions of cricket lovers, the state government should intervene and stop the terrible conflict going on in RCA so that cricket can develop in Rajasthan."