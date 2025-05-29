Fans remember Moosewala on his 3rd death anniversary

Chandigarh, May 29 (PTI) A large number of people and his fans Thursday paid tributes to slain singer Sidhu Moosewala on his third death anniversary at his native Moosa village in Punjab's Mansa district.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. Moosewala was killed when he along with his friend and cousin was travelling in a jeep to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa.

His parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur posted emotional messages on social media.

At Moosewala's native village, a 'sehaj path' was also organised on his third death anniversary.

Moosewala's parents were accompanied by his younger brother. Nearly two years after Moosewala's brutal murder, his mother gave birth to a boy through In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique on March 17, 2024.

Moosewala's fans, which included children, gathered at the event and remembered him. A blood donation camp was also organised at his native village.

AAP MLA from Sardulgarh assembly seat Gurpreet Singh Banawali was also present on the occasion.

Actor Dev Kharoud also paid tribute to Moosewala and said, "Entire Punjab remembers him and he lives in our hearts." Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring too remembered Moosewala and wrote in a post on X, "Tribute #sidhumooswala Rest In Power Brother." Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa also paid tributes to Moosewala and said that his legacy will keep inspiring generations.

"Today marks another year since we lost not just an artist, but a voice that spoke fearlessly, truthfully, and from the heart. @iSidhuMooseWala was more than music - he was a movement, a mirror of the times, and a symbol of pride for millions.

"Your words still echo in hearts of many, your songs still play in every corner of the world, and your spirit lives on through every fan who finds strength and honesty in your voice. Snatched from us too soon, but never forgotten. Your legacy will keep inspiring generations. Rest in power, legend," wrote Bajwa in a post on X.

Moosewala had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022 on a Congress ticket from Mansa.