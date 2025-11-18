Fans remember Zubeen on 53rd birthday; family unveils bust at home

Guwahati, Nov 18 (PTI) The 53rd birth anniversary of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who died on September 19 in Singapore, was observed across the state on Tuesday, with several groups and political parties organising various programmes, including blood donation camps, in the singer's honour.

Garg's fans gathered outside his Kahilipara residence here at midnight to cut a cake and placed it before his photograph, where his wife Garima Saikia Garg and sister Palmee Borthakur were present.

The fans sang his popular songs to ring in the celebrations, the first after his death.

During the day, a bust of the singer was unveiled in the premises of his residence by his wife and 85-year-old father Mohini Mohan Borthakur.

Fans from across the state also gathered at 'Zubeen Kshetra', where he was cremated, to pay their tributes by offering prayers, 'gamosas' (traditional scarves) and flowers, lighting lamps and singing his songs.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid his tributes to Garg at a programme held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Acharya said that Zubeen was a towering personality in the world of music and culture, and that his contribution to Assamese identity can never be forgotten.

“Although Zubeen is no longer physically with us, his music continues to live in the hearts of millions. His songs carried the essence of Assam’s folk traditions, deep emotions, and modern creativity,'' Acharya said.

He urged all to honour Zubeen Garg’s memory by working together to build an Assam grounded in humanity and compassion.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his tribute to Garg, said, "Some presence fades from sight but shines brighter in memory." "Today, we honour the enduring legacy of an artist who was, will and forever be our heartthrob. That of our #BelovedZubeen. Forever in our hearts," the chief minister posted on X.

The ruling BJP organised a blood donation camp where the CM and state party chief Dilip Saikia also donated blood.

The chief minister after arriving from London on Tuesday morning went to the camp and said that a wrong narrative was being presented by a section of people that the best way to honour him was through liquor which is very wrong.

''It is not that Zubeen enjoyed drinking but it was some people surrounding him who provided him with liquor so that they could take advantage of him in many ways, including financially,'' Sarma said.

Zubeen's legacy has to be kept alive as an inspiration for the young generation through various good works which the singer believed in, like helping the poor and needy by providing education to children, medical assistance and planting 'nahor' trees which he loved, he added.

The opposition Congress also organised a commemorative programme, 'Kanchanjunga-Sanskriti Houk Maitreyir Mantra' (culture be the mantra of harmony) to honour his memory, celebrate his cultural contributions and reaffirm the party's continued commitment to secure justice for him.

Stater Congress president Gaurav Gogoi was also present on the occasion, which was observed as an evening of "remembrance, reverence and collective reflection", a party spokesperson said.

NDA alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) observed the day as 'Jatiya Swabhiman Diwas' (National Self-respect Day) by organising a tribute ceremony at the party headquarters, where a blood donation camp was held, along with rendition of Garg's popular songs and planting of saplings.

In Kokrajhar, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary laid the foundation stone for the Zubeen Garg Park and his statue while 53 'Nahor' (Indian Rose Chestnut) saplings were planted within the premises of the upcoming park, symbolising both the environmental values upheld by the singer and his 53rd birth anniversary.

The BTC chief also donated blood at a camp organised on the occasion.

Mohilary said that Garg had studied in schools at Bijni and Tamulpur during his formative years and steps would be taken to enhance the infrastructure and facilities in those institutions.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has taken up a three-day programme to commemorate the singer's birthday since Sunday across all district headquarters, organising art camps, cycle rallies and planting of saplings.

The All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club also held programmes across the state to mark his birth anniversary.

Members of the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) also paid floral tributes to Garg on the occasion.

Garg was born at Tura in Meghalaya on November 18, 1972. He died on September 19 this year in Singapore, where he had gone to participate in the North East India Festival (NEIF), while swimming in the sea during a yacht trip.

However, several complaints were lodged before the police over his death and the police constituted an SIT under the CID. Seven people including the organiser of the NEIF were arrested. PTI DG ACD DG NN