Far-fetched a daughter would accuse father of rape in anger, says HC; upholds man's life term

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Monday described as "too far-fetched", a father's claim that his minor daughter accused him of rape simply out of anger.

Upholding the man's life term, a division bench of Justices Manish Pitale and Shreeram Shirsat dismissed his plea challenging a March 2020 judgment of a special Pocso court sentencing him to life imprisonment for raping his minor daughter on several occasions.

The man, in his plea, argued his daughter implicated him because he had forced her to discontinue studies, a move he framed as a parental disciplinary measure that sparked her resentment.

The HC, however, insisted his theory cannot be accepted as a child may be angry with his/her parents as it does happen when father and mother intend to discipline their own kid.

"But, it would be far-fetched to accept that only for this reason, the victim made such serious, drastic and far-reaching (rape) allegations against her own father," the bench observed.

In 2018, the minor girl, then a Class 10 student, reported years of sexual abuse by her father while interacting with a counsellor during a "Police Didi" outreach programme organised at her school in Mumbai.

The victim, in her police complaint, said she had informed her mother about the abuse several times but nothing was done.

The man was then arrested by police and charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He was subsequently convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the special court.

The High Court, while dismissing the man's appeal, said the victim's statement was "steadfast and sterling". PTI SP SKL RSY