'Far from truth': Former CM Thakur slams governor's address to Himachal Assembly

Shimla, Mar 10 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday slammed the governor's address to the state assembly and said the only "achievement" of the Congress government is to take a loan of Rs 30,000 crore in two years.

"We respect the governor, but his address given by the Congress government was lengthy and far from truth as there was nothing to list as achievement," Thakur, who is also leader of opposition in the assembly, told reporters here.

In his address on the opening day of Budget session of state assembly, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said the state government has fulfilled six out of 10 poll promises and the pace of development is not retarded in spite of financial constraints.

The governor referred to financial crunch caused by discontinuation of GST compensation and diminishing Revenue Deficit Grants (RDG).

"The only achievement of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is setting a record of taking a loan of Rs 30,000 crore in two years, taking the total debt liability of the state to Rs 1 lakh crore," Thakur said.

The BJP leader said Rs 1,500 per month to women under the Mahila Samman Nidhi, one of the 10 poll 'guarantees' of the Congress, was to be given to 23 lakh women but the government after giving the Rs 1,500 to about 22,000 women considers the guarantee fulfilled.

Old age pension has not been given for the past six months and pensioners are sitting on dharna, while salaries of government employees were delayed, he claimed.

Thakur also said that development has come to a standstill in the state.

"Majority of the Congress ministers and legislators were sleeping during the governor's address as they know that there is no truth in the address," he claimed.

Referring to the RDG and GST compensation, the former CM said that the RDG is given as per a formula of the Finance Commission and it was decided to taper it down in the whole country. He also said that the GST compensation has been stopped for the whole country and Himachal is no exception.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the previous BJP government left the state in a financial crisis but the Congress brought policy changes which are reflected in the governor's address.

He said that Himachal had a debt of Rs 75,000 crore and additional liabilities of Rs 10,000 crore when the Congress came to power in 2022.

There was neither quality education nor quality health services in the state when the Congress took over, he said and added that Himachal was ranked 21st in the quality education two years back and today, as per the Annual Status of Education Report, the state stands first.

Sukhu reiterated that the state government has not yet received compensation from the Centre for the 2023 monsoon disaster.

The chief minister also targeted the BJP and said that it is unfortunate that the central leaders of the BJP come to Himachal and talk about the state running only on central grants.