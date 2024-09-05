Fares of Navi Mumbai's Belapur-Pendhar metro rail line reduced: CIDCO

Thane, Sep 5 (PTI) The fares of the Belapur-Pendhar metro rail corridor in Navi Mumbai have been reduced by as much as 33 per cent and these will come into effect from September 7, a top CIDCO official said on Thursday.

As per the revised rates, the minimum fare will be Rs 10 while the maximum would be Rs 30, a release from state-run town planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation said.

"After the revision, tickets will cost to Rs 10 for the first stretch of 0-2 km and 2-4 km, Rs 20 for 4-6 km and 6-8 km, and Rs 30 for 8-10 km and beyond. Previously, the metro fare from Belapur Terminal to Pendhar was Rs 40, which has now been reduced to Rs 30," the release said.

The fares have been reduced to benefit commuters and people in Navi Mumbai should take benefit of this service, the release quoted CIDCO managing director Vijay Singhal as saying.

Services on the Belapur-Pendhar, which connects CBD, Taloja MIDC and CIDCO's housing complexes in Kharghar, started on November 17 last year. PTI COR BNM