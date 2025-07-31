Farewell parade held for outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) A farewell ceremonial parade was organised for the outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora at the Parade Ground, new Police Lines on Thursday morning.

Arora, a 1988 batch IPS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre, has served in several prominent roles across Tamil Nadu, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and the Central Armed Police Forces. He took charge as Delhi commissioner on August 1, 2022, succeeding Rakesh Asthana.

Earlier, the Delhi government's home department had issued a notification in June, stating that Arora is set to superannuate on July 31, 2025.

Farewell ceremonial parade is a traditional send-off accorded to outgoing commissioners. It features a formal parade and a speech by the commissioner, followed by the symbolic handing over of charge. PTI SSJ RUK RUK