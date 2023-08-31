Faridabad: 162 people held for indulging in fighting and nuisance in public places

Faridabad, Aug 31 (PTI) Faridabad Police arrested 162 people in a major campaign against disrupters of public peace, it said on Thursday.

Seventy-nine cases were registered against these accused in different police stations of the city, they added.

Police Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya on Wednesday gave instructions to all the DCPs, ACPs, SHOs and chowk in-charge to curb criminal activities to ensure the safety of the common man, said a police spokesperson.

Following the orders, a special drive was conducted by the police teams in different areas of Faridabad on Wednesday.

Out of the 79 cases, 44 were registered by the police stations and 35 on the complaint of the crime branch.

The Police Commissioner said the accused involved in criminal activities and nuisance creating activities will not be spared.

This police campaign will continue, Arya added. PTI COR AS VN VN