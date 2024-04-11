Faridabad: 3 held for duping people on pretext of providing loan

Faridabad, Apr 11 (PTI) Three people have been arrested here for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing loans from a finance bank, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, a team of cyber police from the Sector 91 police station traced the three accused using the Pratibimb application, a senior police officer said.

The Pratibimb application has been developed by the government to tackle cyber crimes across the country.

The accused -- Nikhil Kumar and Shashikant from Bihar and Vinod from Delhi -- would mostly dupe the people of Tamil Nadu by speaking to them in Tamil language. They promised their victims to provide them loans from IndiaBulls Dhani Finance of Faridabad, police said.

Advertisment

"The accused would pose as bank officers and employees. They would talk to their victims in Tamil language," police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

They would ask the victims to transfer money to their bank accounts, police said.

The police recovered 23 mobile phones and 15 SIM cards from their possession, a senior police officer said.

"False loan approval letters of the bank were also found in their phones," Singh said.

“All the accused were sent into judicial custody after being produced in a city court", Singh said. PTI COR HIG HIG