Faridabad cabbie burnt alive as car catches fire

Faridabad, Oct 5 (PTI) A cab driver was burnt alive after his car caught fire allegedly after a leak in the CNG cylinder in Faridabad's Sector 85 area on Sunday, police said.

At around 4.30 pm Ajay, a resident of Purani Bhupani area in Faridabad, came to Sector 85 looking for a ride booking. He parked his car near Master Road to take rest, they said.

Some time later, Ajay noticed the smell of the gas and tried to start his car and the vehicle caught fire, the police said, adding that the doors also got jammed, trapping the man inside the taxi.

The people immediately informed the police and the fire department. By the time firefighters arrived, Ajay was completely burned. Police broke open the car door and pulled out his body, they added.

"The cause of the accident appears to be a CNG leak," BPTP SHO Arvind Kumar.

The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem and an investigation is underway, Kumar added. PTI COR SHS NB