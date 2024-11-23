Faridabad cop held for taking Rs 12 lakh bribe

Faridabad, Nov 22 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau nabbed a probationary sub inspector (PSI) of Faridabad police red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs12 lakh in lieu of bail in a case, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

Over Rs 7 lakh cash was recovered from the accused, Arjun, while the other PSI associated with him managed to flee from the spot, the official said.

According to an ACB spokesperson, Arjun’s absconding associate has been identified as sub inspector Ram Chander.

Both the accused were posted in Cyber Police Station NIT, Faridabad.

Advertisment

According to the complainant, two police personnel were demanding Rs 19 lakh for helping his family get bail. The deal was finalised for Rs 12 lakhs.

On receiving the information, the ACB team planned to arrest both the police personnel with proof and asked the complainant to call them to the market of Sector 15 to pay the bribe amount, he added.

On Thursday night, when the complainant gave the money to Arjun, the ACB team, which had already laid a trap, caught him red handed. Ram Chander had also come with Arjun to collect money, but he escaped, the officials added.

Advertisment

A senior ACB officer said they are searching for the absconding sub inspector and are questioning Arjun. PTI COR NB NB