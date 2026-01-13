Faridabad: Couple, 4-year-old son found dead at rented residence; probe on

Faridabad, Jan 13 (PTI) A couple and their four-year-old son were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their rented accommodation in Sarurpur Colony under Mujesar police station limits here on Tuesday, police said.

Police found a brazier in the room, but the brother of deceased claimed that the family did not light it that night, they added.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and the cause of deaths will be revealed only after the report arrives, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 1:00 pm on Tuesday after which a police team reached the scene and found the couple and their son dead in a room in the house.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh Yadav (22), his wife Mamta (21), and their four-year-old son, Chhotu.

No visible injuries were found on the bodies of the deceased, Faridabad Police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav said, adding that a forensics team was called to the scene to collect samples.

According to the police, the deceased, Ramesh, was a native of Buxar in Bihar. He was working as a mason at an under-construction property near his rented residence. PTI COR ARB ARB