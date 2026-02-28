Faridabad court absolves Nikita Tomar murder convict Tausif, his parents of kidnapping charge

Faridabad, Feb 28 (PTI) A Faridabad court has absolved Tausif, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Nikita Tomar in 2020, and his parents of charges of kidnapping the victim two years before her killing.

Nikita, 20, was shot dead by Tausif, who was upset at her refusal to marry him, outside her college in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh on October 26, 2020.

Two years before her murder, on August 2, 2018, Tausif and his parents were accused of kidnapping Nikita, with the police in Ballabhgarh registering an FIR based on a complaint lodged by Nikita’s father, Moolchand.

While the case was later closed after a settlement reached by the two parties, police reopened it after Tausif fatally shot Nikita two years later.

After Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Sharma absolved Tausif and his parents of the kidnapping charge, his lawyer, Anwar Khan, said they were acquitted because police failed to produce evidence of kidnapping against his client and his parents. PTI COR SHS