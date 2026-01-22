Faridabad court sentences ASI to 4 years RI in bribery case

Faridabad, Jan 22 (PTI) A court here has sentenced an assistant sub-inspector to four years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2023 bribery case, police said on Thursday.

Additional Sessions Judge Surendra Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on ASI Jaspal, police said.

According to police, the case came to light on July 7, 2023, when a labourer contractor, Srinivas, had filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Faridabad. He had filed a complaint against a company regarding the payment of his PF. Another complaint was also lodged by the company against Srinivas at the Mujesar police station.

ASI Jaspal, posted at the Mujesar police station, summoned Srinivas to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, the two parties reached a settlement.

Police said that ASI Jaspal demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in exchange for a settlement, and Srinivas had given Rs 70,000. But Jaspal kept demanding the remaining Rs 30,000 from Srinivas.

Following this, Srinivas moved to the ACB.

According to an ACB official, ASI Jaspal also verbally abused Srinivas over the phone regarding the outstanding amount, which Srinivas recorded.

He then stored the recording on a pen drive and gave it to the Anti-Corruption Bureau. After receiving a complaint, the ACB team laid a trap and arrested the accused ASI Jaspal red-handed while accepting a bribe.

An ACB official said, "During his testimony, the complainant himself turned hostile in court. He refused to identify the ASI. However, the pen drive submitted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau became the basis for proving the ASI guilty, and he was sentenced to four years of imprisonment."