Faridabad court sentences man to 5 years in jail for attempting to rape woman

Faridabad, May 23 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a man to five years of imprisonment for attempting to rape a woman in 2021.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Jyoti Lamba also imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on Raj Thakur, a resident of Palla.

According to the police, an FIR was registered on April 14, 2022 when the 28-year-old woman accused Thakur if trying to rape her in a hotel by promising to get her husband bailed out of jail.

The woman's husband was lodged in Neemka jail in a murder case. She often went to Neemka jail to meet her husband where she first met Thakur, who was also lodged there.

After he came out of jail, Thakur told the woman that he knew many lawyers who could help her husband get bail.

"On September 3, 2021, Raj called me to Ballabgarh with Rs 20,000 and Aadhar card. When I reached there, he took me to a hotel near Old Chowk on the pretext of meeting the lawyer. He took my Aadhar card and money and said he would book a room for the meeting as the lawyer was about to arrive. After this, he mixed something in my drink and tried to rape me but I protested and somehow escaped from there. Later, my husband died due to illness and I was staying at my in-laws' house.

"During this period, Raj called me and demanded Rs 30,000 and threatened to tell my relatives about the hotel incident. I then told my family who took me to police," the woman said in her complaint.

The FIR was registered at the women police station central and Thakur was arrested.