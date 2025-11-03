Faridabad court sentences three to life imprisonment in 2018 murder case

Faridabad, Nov 3 (PTI) A court here sentenced three persons to life imprisonment after they were convicted in a 2018 case of murder over a rivalry in Kheri Kalan village, police said on Monday.

Additional Sessions Judge Surendra Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on one convict, and Rs 35,000 each on the two others, they said.

According to the police, there was an ongoing feud between two groups -- led by Hemraj and Tekchand -- in Kheri Kalan village since 2015, with fights often breaking out between the members of the groups.

On May 10, 2018, Ashok of the Tekchand group was sitting on the stairs outside the house of one Galiram and talking on the phone when two motorcycle-borne men -- Gaurav Atri and Umesh -- approached him, the police said.

They stopped the bike near Ashok, and Umesh, the pillion rider, shot him. The accused then fled from the spot on their bike. Ashok died from the gunshot, a Faridabad police official said.

The complainant, Prakash, alleged that Hemraj had threatened to kill him a few days earlier and accused him of murdering Ashok, he said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the three accused -- Gaurav Atri (30), Umesh (26) and Hemraj (34), residents of the same village -- at Bhupani police station. They were arrested and sent to judicial custody after being produced before the court, the police said.

Following an investigation, a chargesheet was filed against them and 36 witnesses were named. After hearing all parties, the court convicted the accused, they said.