Faridabad court sentences three two life imprisonment over abduction, murder of woman

Faridabad, Feb 13 (PTI) The court here on Friday convicted three persons in the kidnapping and murder of a woman in 2019 and sentenced them to life imprisonment, officials said.

According to police, a resident of Ismailpur in Faridabad reported that his wife had been kidnapped and illegally detained by the accused, based on which a case was registered under relevant sections on March 7, 2019 at Palla police station.

During investigation, Ambika Bhagat, resident of Chhapra district in Bihar, Manish alias Monu, resident of Bemitra district of Chhattisgarh, and his mother Madhu Tiwari were arrested.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had murdered the woman and thrown her body into a safety tank in their rented house in Moldband Extension in Delhi, from where the body was recovered.

The accused were sent to judicial custody and sections of murder, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy were added to the FIR, police said.

"During the investigation, evidence was obtained with the help of technical assistance, and a chargesheet was filed against the accused in court on May 27, 2019. During the trial, 27 witnesses testified," they said.

After hearing all parties, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar held the accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment, a Faridabad police spokesperson said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.75 lakh on the convicts, they added.