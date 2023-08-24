Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

Faridabad, Aug 24 (PTI) A team of cyber police busted a gang of fraudsters and arrested two of its members for allegedly carrying out a fraud of Rs 39.20 lakh on the pretext of selling a franchise of McDonald's to a resident of the city, police said.

DCP (Central) Pooja Vashisht said both the accused -- Prashant Kumar alias Ravi and Koshlainder alias Lallu -- were arrested from their native state Bihar.

“The accused used to cheat people on the pretext of selling franchises of branded companies like Pizza Hut, McDonald's, Tanishq, Burger King and Domino's. The accused duped Faridabad resident Suresh Kumar of Rs 39.20 lakh in the name of providing McDonald's franchisee.

“Rs 2.20 lakh cash, 29 mobiles, 70 debit cards, bank cheque book, laptop, hard disk, pen drive and a Maruti Swift car were recovered from their possession. Koshailender committed cyber frauds in Mumbai, West Bengal, Hyderabad and Odisha, and he was arrested by the Odisha Police in 2019 but he was out on bail," DCP Vashisth said.

Prashant has a BTech degree in computer science and works in an advertisement agency in Mumbai while Koshailender has studied till 10+2, police said. PTI COR MNK SKY