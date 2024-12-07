Faridabad: Domestic help spikes employers' food, flees with cash, jewellery

Faridabad, Dec 7 (PTI) A domestic help decamped with cash and jewellery after rendering his employers, a retired judge and his wife, unconscious by mixing "poisonous" substances in their food here, police said on Saturday.

The matter came to light on Saturday morning when the victim's son called his parents, Virendra Prasad and Beena Sharma, but no one picked up the call. He then sent a doctor living in the neighbour to check and found that his parents were lying unconscious, police said.

Prasad retired from the post of Sessions Judge of Narnaul on September 30.

Their servant, Raju Thapa, was missing. The doctor immediately called the police and rushed the couple to the hospital, they said. While Prasad regained consciousness, his wife remained unconscious.

Prasad told the police that Raju put some poisonous substances in their food on Friday night and they fell unconscious. He took cash and jewellery from their house along with the CCTV DVR.

"Three special teams have been formed to nab the Raju who is still absconding. The retired judge had hired him only a few months ago. The accused will be arrested soon", said inspector Anup Singh, SHO of NIT, Faridabad police station. PTI COR HIG HIG