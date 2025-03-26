Faridabad: FIR against cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi over remarks on SP MP

Faridabad, Mar 26 (PTI) A case has been registered against cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi after he allegedly announced a “reward” to anyone who brings the severed head of Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman, police said on Wednesday.

After Bajrangi released this statement on social media, the Faridabad police registered an FIR against Bittu under various sections at Saran police station on Monday, they said.

According to the police, Bajrangi posted a video containing provocative statements on Facebook.

In the video, Bajrangi appealed to all Hindu brothers that whoever brings the severed head of the SP MP, they will be given a reward by the Gau Raksha Bajrang Force, they said.

Bajrangi is the national president of the Gau Raksha Bajrang Force.

The video was sent via WhatsApp to SHO of Saran police station Inspector Krishan Kumar, following which the officer filed a complaint against Bajrangi and a case was lodged, the police said.

An FIR under sections 196 (penalizes actions or speech that promote disharmony, enmity, or hatred between groups based on religion, aiming to maintain social harmony), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts that insult the religious beliefs of a class) of the BNS has been registered against Bajrangi at Saran police station, the police said. PTI COR NB NB