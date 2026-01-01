Faridabad gang-rape: Accused threatened to kill victim before dumping her on road

Faridabad, Jan 1 (PTI) A day after a 25-year-old woman was reportedly gangraped in a moving van through the night and thrown out of the speeding vehicle, chilling details have surfaced pointing at the brutality of the two alleged perpetrators.

According to the victim’s family members, when the woman, a mother of three, screamed for help, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her before taking turns to rape her.

They later threw her out of the speeding van on a desolate stretch of the little-populated Gurgaon-Faridabad road after driving around for about three hours, they said, bringing back memories of the horror of the Nirbhaya rape on a similar chilly December night 13 years ago.

The two men accused of the Faridabad assault, one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Madhya Pradesh, have since been arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said.

According to officials at a private hospital where the woman was admitted on Wednesday, her condition remains stable on Thursday.

“The victim, whose condition is stable now, is undergoing treatment at the hospital,” Dr Amit Yadav, director of the private hospital, said.

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh, who visited the woman at the hospital on Thursday, raised questions on the “deteriorating law and order situation” in the state.

Calling it an inhumane and heinous crime, Rao said such cases must be tried in a fast-track court.

“I saw the victim, who was unconscious and unable to speak, with significant injuries to her face. Law and order have collapsed in Haryana, exposing the BJP government that boasts of women's safety,” Singh said.

The woman, who had been living with her parents after troubles with her husband, suffered severe injuries to her head and face, which required more than 12 stitches, police said.

Recapping what had happened, police said that according to the survivor's sister, the woman had argued with her mother on Monday evening, after which she went to her friend's house in Sector 23.

As she was getting late, she took an auto-rickshaw to the NIT 2 Chowk and then walked to the Metro Chowk.

As she stood there around midnight to take an auto to Kalyanpuri, the two men, who live in Faridabad, offered the woman a lift, but instead of taking her to her destination, they allegedly drove towards Gurugram and raped her inside the moving van, police said.

She was driven around through the night and thrown out of the vehicle near Raja Chowk in Faridabad around 3 am.

Her sister said in her complaint that the woman was seriously injured after she was thrown out of the vehicle.

“Considering her condition, we decided to admit her to a private hospital,” she said.

Police have seized the Maruti Eeco used in the alleged crime, a senior officer said. PTI COR ARI