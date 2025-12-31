Faridabad gang-rape exposes law & order failure: Haryana Congress chief

Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) The gang-rape of a woman in a moving vehicle in Faridabad has exposed the failure of law and order in BJP-ruled Haryana, state Congress president Rao Narendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Condemning the incident, Singh said the crime showed that criminals were operating without fear in the state.

“Women feel unsafe and criminals are emboldened under the BJP rule,” he alleged.

According to police, a 25-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving van and later thrown onto the road, sustaining serious head injuries. Two people have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape, police said.

The incident occurred late Monday after the two accused offered her a lift while she was waiting for transport. But instead of taking her to her destination, the duo drove towards Gurugram and raped her inside the car, police said.

Singh said the incident raises serious questions about women's safety in the state, and blamed the police administration for failing to prevent such crimes.

He also demanded a fast-track trial of the case, and sought adequate compensation and full security for the victim, besides a high-level probe and strict action against the responsible officials.

“There should be no compromise on the safety of Haryana's daughters. The BJP government must take moral responsibility for this incident,” the Congress leader said. PTI VSD ARI