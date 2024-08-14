Faridabad: Govt study groundwater potential, quality in Yamuna floodplains

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A comprehensive study to evaluate groundwater potential and quality in the Yamuna floodplains for water supply in Faridabad has been commissioned by the government.

An agreement was signed between the Central Ground Water Board and the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) for the study to address Faridabad's projected water supply gap by 2031.

This MoU marks a pivotal step in enhancing the city's water resources through sustainable groundwater development in the Yamuna floodplains, according to a statement issued by the jal shakti ministry.

The agreement outlines the comprehensive study to evaluate groundwater potential and quality in the Yamuna floodplains. This assessment will lead to the creation of an extensive groundwater management plan that includes strategies for artificial recharge and resource development within Faridabad district in Haryana, it said.

The study, set to conclude by March 31, 2025, aims to secure additional groundwater resources critical for the city's future water needs.

Faridabad, a rapidly growing city within the National Capital Region (NCR), currently depends on groundwater sourced from the Ranney Wells along the Yamuna river. With the city's expansion and increasing water demands, the need for a sustainable water supply strategy is urgent.

The outcomes of this study are expected to support Faridabad's Smart City initiatives and address its long-term water supply challenges, it said.