Faridabad: Hunt on for youth who shot at teenage girl

Faridabad, Nov 4 (PTI) A hunt is on for the youth who allegedly fired gunshots at a 17-year-old girl here in broad daylight, wounding her in shoulder and abdomen, police on Tuesday said.

On Monday, a youth shot at a girl in Shyam Colony and sped away on a motorcycle.

Footage from a CCTV camera showed the youth waiting for the girl in a street and shooting at her at a close range.

According to the police, one bullet struck her shoulder, while another grazed her abdomen.

Four teams have been formed to track down the attacker, reportedly known to the girl, a Faridabad Police spokesperson said.

The, victim, identified as Kanishka, is stable and under treatment at a hospital in Sector 8.

The officer said Kanishka was returning from a library with a friend when she was attacked.

The gun used in the crime was collected from the spot.

"Preliminary inquiry reveals that the accused is known to the victim. The girl has recognised the accused, who attended the same coaching centre as her. We have registered an FIR. Police and crime branch are searching for the accused," said the spokesperson. PTI COR VN VN