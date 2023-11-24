Faridabad man dies after being run over by Toyota Fortuner

Faridabad, Nov 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old man died and another wounded after they were hit by an allegedly speeding Toyota Fortuner car in Sector 14 area here on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj, a resident of Bheem Basti in Faridabad, while the identity of the injured is yet to be ascertained, police said.

According to police, the car's speed was such that it broke through the divider on the road and went inside the Labour Chowk roundabout.

The incident happened around 6 pm with a woman behind the wheels who also sustained injuries.

Police had to break through the roundabout structure to free the man, who had died by the time was taken out.

The victim's body has been kept at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for post mortem, said police.

"One person has died in this incident, while the condition of the other is very serious and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

"The woman driving the car has been detained and the further probe is underway," said Sub Inspector Raj Singh. PTI COR VN VN