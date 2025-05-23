Faridabad: Man gets life term for killing acquaintance over Rs 150 at eatery in 2022

Faridabad, May 23 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to life in prison for killing an acquaintance during a quarrel over Rs 150 at a roadside eatery in 2022, police said on Friday.

They said the court of Sessions Judge Sandeep Garg convicted the accused, Yogendra, based on strong evidence and witness testimonies.

A case of murder was lodged at Khedipul police station on January 30, 2022, following a complaint by Tejpal, from Budhaina village.

Tejpal alleged that his 26-year-old son Dalip, who is a painter, went missing after going to Shiv Dhaba at Budhaina Chowk to get food on the night of January 29.

The next morning, Dalip’s body was found near the Budhaina culvert, police said.

The post-mortem report revealed eight injury marks on the victim's body. During investigation, police found that Dalip had an altercation with Yogendra at the dhaba, officials said.

They said 30-year-old Yogendra was taken into custody and he later confessed to the crime.

He revealed that he had given Dalip money for food, but a dispute broke out when the victim allegedly kept the Rs 150. Yogendra then assaulted him and hit him on the head with a tile, leading to Dalip's death, police said.

The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody. A chargesheet was later filed with 18 witnesses, who testified during the trial, police said.

The district court has pronounced the verdict and sentenced the accused to life imprisonment, Panel Advocate Ravindra Gupta said.