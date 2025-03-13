Faridabad: Man held with grenades booked under UAPA

Gurugram, Mar 13 (PTI) Police here have booked a man nabbed earlier with two hand grenades under sections of 1967 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an officer said on Thursday.

Suspected terrorist Abdul Reman was produced in a city court Thursday and sent to judicial custody. "Now the case will be investigated by an ACP-rank officer," the officer said.

The Palwal Special Task Force during the course of investigation seized four more cellphones at Rehman's instance. He was arrested with two phones, and led to the recovery of grenades.

"The suspected terrorist Abdul Rehman revealed that he had taken the oath of the terrorist organisation Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP), a regional branch of the Salafi Jihadist group Islamic State (IS) about a year ago.

"Inspired by the training given by the terrorist organisation through video calls, he performed a recce of the Ram Temple also and many videos were found on his phones," an STF member said.

According to an informed source, the terror group had planned an attack on Ram Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami on April 6. Rehman was supposed to return to Ayodhya on March 4 with the grenades.

Rehman was arrested by a joint team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Gujarat and the Palwal STF last Sunday. PTI COR VN VN