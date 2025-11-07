Faridabad: Man sentenced 20 years in prison for rape

Faridabad, Nov 7 (PTI) A man convicted of raping a teenager has been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment, police said on Friday.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

According to police, the case was registered at the Women's Central Police Station on June 30, 2021.

As per the information, the rape survivor knew the aggressor, Shivam, who lived in her neighbourhood.

On June 14, Shivam allegedly raped her when the victim was going to the toilet outside her home.

Initially, the victim didn't tell anyone. However, she later told her family, who took her to the police station and registered a complaint. Subsequently, Shivam was arrested.

Chief defence attorney Ravindra Gupta said that 11 people testified before the court in this case, and 23 documents were presented.

Based on the witnesses and evidence, the court of the additional sessions judge Hemraj Mittal sentenced the convict on Thursday. PTI COR AMJ AMJ