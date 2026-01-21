Faridabad: Man sentenced to 10-year RI for kidnapping, raping minor girl

Gurugram, Jan 21 (PTI) The Nuh district's Fast Track Special Court (POCSO Act)has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in 2022, police said on Wednesday.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 33,000 on the convict and a provision for an additional jail term if the fine is not paid, they added.

According to the police, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashu Sanjeev Tinjan convicted the accused Faisal alias Rafeedin alias Lala on January 16.

The case dates back to May 2022, when an FIR was registered at the Nagina police station in Nuh district. The complainant alleged that the accused Faisal had raped her minor daughter after kidnapping her. The accused had also threatened to kill her daughter.

Later, the accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody, they added.

"During the investigation, the police gathered evidence. The accused was found guilty on January 16, and today he was sentenced by the court," said a Nuh police spokesperson. PTI COR AMJ AMJ